Harry Styles Required To Participate In New Zealand Census

Harry Styles does not come from New Zealand. He’s never lived in New Zealand. Next month, however, Harry Styles will be legally obligated to participate in the New Zealand census, to answer questions about his income and his smoking habits and whatever else. If Styles shirks that responsibility, the New Zealand government could hit him with a fine of up to $2,000. (That translates to $1,830 American, which, now that I think about it, would probably not deal a crippling blow to Harry Styles’ finances.)

New Zealand takes a census once every five years. As The Guardian explains, the next census happens 3/7. That night, Styles will perform in Auckland; it’s the only New Zealand date of his current global tour. According to New Zealand law, everyone who’s in the country on that date — residents, tourists, traveling musicians, has to take the census. Someone at the New Zealand census office clearly enjoyed pointing out on Twitter that this law extends to “founding members of One Direction,” as well as everyone else.

Kia ora @coupdemain CC: the country. Thank you for this important query. Everyone who is in Aotearoa New Zealand on census night (Tuesday 7 March), needs to be counted in the census. This includes tourists, visitors, and former members of One Direction. Artist's impression: pic.twitter.com/e5yvh2B551 — 2023 Census | Aotearoa New Zealand | 7 March 2023 (@2023Census) February 23, 2023

It must be fun to have a national census that operates as something other than a gerrymandering tool. Wonder what that’s like.