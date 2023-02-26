Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan Auditioned To Star In Madonna Biopic

Last month, we found out that the Madonna-directed biopic about Madonna had been scrapped in favor of Madonna’s international greatest hits tour, even after Julia Garner was seemingly cast in the lead role. The list of people asked to audition to play Madonna was long — rumors flew during casting that Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demi, Odessa Young, and Emma Laird all auditioned, as did musicians Sky Ferreira and Bebe Rexha.

Another name on that list was Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan, who talked a bit about the audition process for the film in a new interview with Inked magazine. “I’m a huge Madonna fan,” Jordan said. “I had to come up with a dance routine based on one of her music videos — I had to look at what she was doing but not imitate it, but be inspired by it. She’s a dance legend. I watched a documentary. I was watching interviews with her. I was taking notes and I had to do three scenes. It was a good learning experience. I didn’t think I’d get the role, but if I didn’t work hard I’d feel bad for not giving it my all.”

Though she didn’t land the Madonna role, Jordan will be making her feature-film debut in the upcoming film I Saw The TV Glow, the next project from We’ve All Going To The World’s Fair director Jane Schoenbrun. “I did an actual role in that, which is crazy, and I went through the audition process,” Jordan told Inked. I didn’t expect to have any type of chops, and in fact, who knows if I do? I haven’t seen it yet. It’s just fun and exciting. I want to see what I can do. Movies are up there for me with music. I think it’d be cool to write screenplays. I feel like the world is kind of my oyster right now and I want to take advantage of it.”

Earlier this month, Snail Mail threw a five-night residency in Baltimore called Valentine Fest, where she performed with Soccer Mommy, Mac DeMarco, and Waxahatchee.