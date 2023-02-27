Hear Five More Gorillaz Tracks From Cracker Island Deluxe Edition

Hear Five More Gorillaz Tracks From Cracker Island Deluxe Edition

Last Friday, Gorillaz released their new album, Cracker Island, which features guest spots from Stevie Nicks, Beck, Bad Bunny, Tame Impala, and more. Damon Albarn and co. first started rolling out the album in June 2022, and the LP experience is not entirely over yet. Today, the Cracker Island deluxe edition has been released. It includes five new tracks: “Captain Chicken” (featuring Del The Funky Homosapien), “Controllah” (featuring MC Bin Laden), “Crockadillaz” (featuring De La Soul and Dawn Penn), a 2D Piano Version of “Silent Running” (featuring Adeleye Omotayo), and a Dom Dolla remix of “New Gold” (featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown). Check it all out below.

Cracker Island is out now via Warner Records.

