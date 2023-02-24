Cracker Island, the latest album from Gorillaz, has arrived. The title track was released way back in June 2022, and the rollout has continued on from there. “New Gold” came out in August alongside the official album announcement, and that was followed by “Baby Queen,” “Skinny Ape,” “Silent Running,” and a whole lot more live.

The album features guest spots from Stevie Nicks, Beck, Bad Bunny, Tame Impala & Bootie Brown, and Thundercat, and there’s also a Japanese edition bonus track featuring De La Soul and Dawn Penn that’s sure to be floating around out there soon enough. Cracker Island was produced with Greg Kurstin. Damon Albarn gave an hour-long interview to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, and he described it as his favorite Gorillaz album.

Cracker Island is out now via Warner Records.