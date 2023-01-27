Gorillaz – “Silent Running” (Feat. Adeleye Omotayo)

New Music January 26, 2023 8:41 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Gorillaz – “Silent Running” (Feat. Adeleye Omotayo)

New Music January 26, 2023 8:41 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Next month, Gorillaz will release their eighth studio album, Cracker Island. We’ve already heard a few songs from it, including the title track, “New Gold,” “Baby Queen,” “Skinny Ape,” and tons more live. Today, Gorillaz are sharing another new track. It’s a hypnotic, psychedelic one called “Silent Running” (possibly named for the 1972 sci-fi movie starring Bruce Dern?) featuring the Humanz Choir vocalist Adeleye Omotayo.

In a statement, Damon Albarn described “Silent Running” as “… that sort of mesmerising dreamlike state you get in when you’re just following some train of thought.” 2-D adds: “Sometimes I get well lost and end up in the wrong place but then it turns out that’s where I was meant to be going anyway.”

Listen below.

Cracker Island is out 2/24 via Warner Records.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Two German Festivals Drop Pantera From Lineups After Other Artists Express Concerns

3 days ago 0

20 Great David Crosby Moments

4 days ago 0

Panic! At The Disco Call It Quits

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful”

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Ne-Yo’s “So Sick”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest