Next month, Gorillaz will release their eighth studio album, Cracker Island. We’ve already heard a few songs from it, including the title track, “New Gold,” “Baby Queen,” “Skinny Ape,” and tons more live. Today, Gorillaz are sharing another new track. It’s a hypnotic, psychedelic one called “Silent Running” (possibly named for the 1972 sci-fi movie starring Bruce Dern?) featuring the Humanz Choir vocalist Adeleye Omotayo.

In a statement, Damon Albarn described “Silent Running” as “… that sort of mesmerising dreamlike state you get in when you’re just following some train of thought.” 2-D adds: “Sometimes I get well lost and end up in the wrong place but then it turns out that’s where I was meant to be going anyway.”

Listen below.

Cracker Island is out 2/24 via Warner Records.