Watch Megadeth Reunite With Guitarist Marty Friedman For The First Time In 23 Years

A few hours ago, Megadeth reunited onstage with Marty Friedman. Friedman joined Megadeth in 1990 and served as the band’s lead guitarist for a decade, performing on some of their most popular albums including 1990’s Rust In Peace and 1992’s Countdown To Extinction. He left the band at the end of 1999 over creative differences, but at today’s Megadeth concert at the Budokan in Tokyo, he took the stage with Dave Mustaine and company for the first time in 23 years.

Friedman came out during Megadeth’s set to play three songs with the current lineup, including the group’s current shredder Kiko Loureiro. “It’s gonna be so much fun to get Kiko and Marty together, because they’re both geniuses on guitar,” Mustaine told Rolling Stone two weeks ago. “So this is like a gigantic birthday and Christmas present for me.”

At the time, Friedman shared his own statement:

It has been a long time — 23 years to be exact since I’ve been on the same stage with Dave Mustaine making music. We’ve both taken drastically different paths since then. That doesn’t change the fact that I’m extremely proud of the part that I played in Megadeth’s history and legacy. I’m also very, very proud of the band’s many great achievements and continued success in my absence. For right now, I just feel immense joy and some serious adrenaline. I am looking forward to playing with Megadeth at this very cool place, the Budokan.

About 50 minutes into the show, which was livestreamed to a global audience, Friedman emerged to play “Countdown To Extinction” (Megadeth’s first performance of the song in a decade), “Tornado Of Souls,” and “Symphony Of Destruction.”