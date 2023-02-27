Be honest: If you were an international pop star and you were performing in Germany, would you sing the crowd some Rammstein? I would like to tell you that I would be too cool for those types of shenanigans, but I’m probably lying. Lizzo has never been too cool for any shenanigans; uncool shenanigans are central to the whole Lizzo brand. Last week, while playing Hamburg’s Barclays Arena — they’ve got one of those over there, too — she tried out a bit of Rammstein’s 1997 rager “Du Hast.”

Rammstein, it’s worth noting, are from Berlin, not Hamburg. Also, this is not a real cover. As Consequence Of Sound points out, someone had just told Lizzo the German word “oma,” which apparently means “granny.” Lizzo responded by barking out a couple of “Du Hast” lines, with “oma” in there. Sure. A sincere “Du Hast” cover would be cooler than a couple of seconds of jokingly singing “Du Hast,” but Lizzo doesn’t play Berlin until tomorrow, so she’s got time to get that “Du Hast” cover down. Here’s this particular shenanigan:

In other shenanigan-related Lizzo news, she went viral a few days ago for a similar moment at an Amsterdam show. After a heavy emotional moment, Lizzo said that she needed to shake it off, and she quoted a bit from the Oscar winner Ariana DeBose. At the BAFTA Awards, DeBose had done a ridiculous viral rap about all the women who were nominated for acting awards, and Lizzo acted out the “Angela Basset did the damn thing” moment.

You are now up to date on Lizzo’s recent live-show shenanigans. Congratulations.