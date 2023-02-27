Watch Lizzo Growl A Bit Of Rammstein’s “Du Hast” In Hamburg
Be honest: If you were an international pop star and you were performing in Germany, would you sing the crowd some Rammstein? I would like to tell you that I would be too cool for those types of shenanigans, but I’m probably lying. Lizzo has never been too cool for any shenanigans; uncool shenanigans are central to the whole Lizzo brand. Last week, while playing Hamburg’s Barclays Arena — they’ve got one of those over there, too — she tried out a bit of Rammstein’s 1997 rager “Du Hast.”
Rammstein, it’s worth noting, are from Berlin, not Hamburg. Also, this is not a real cover. As Consequence Of Sound points out, someone had just told Lizzo the German word “oma,” which apparently means “granny.” Lizzo responded by barking out a couple of “Du Hast” lines, with “oma” in there. Sure. A sincere “Du Hast” cover would be cooler than a couple of seconds of jokingly singing “Du Hast,” but Lizzo doesn’t play Berlin until tomorrow, so she’s got time to get that “Du Hast” cover down. Here’s this particular shenanigan:
@jacquelinekirchhoff Germany = Rammstein 😭 she had just learned how to say "Oma", that's why she incorporated it #lizzo #rammstein #germany #german #funny #concert #thespecialtour #specialtour #tour @lizzo @Rammstein ♬ Originalton – Jackie (Taylor’s Version)
In other shenanigan-related Lizzo news, she went viral a few days ago for a similar moment at an Amsterdam show. After a heavy emotional moment, Lizzo said that she needed to shake it off, and she quoted a bit from the Oscar winner Ariana DeBose. At the BAFTA Awards, DeBose had done a ridiculous viral rap about all the women who were nominated for acting awards, and Lizzo acted out the “Angela Basset did the damn thing” moment.
@robynflorence I lost my voice but worth bc Angela Bassett did the thing @lizzo #lizzo #lizzoamsterdam #angelabassett ♬ original sound – robynyourheart
You are now up to date on Lizzo’s recent live-show shenanigans. Congratulations.