Last May, a few months into Ukraine’s war with an invading Russia, U2’s Bono and the Edge played a surprise concert in a Ukrainian bomb shelter. At that performance, they collaborated with Taras Topolya, a Ukrainian soldier who also fronts the band Antytila. Last night in London, the two U2 members showed up at Antytila’s concert at Electric Brixton to assist with a cover of The Joshua Tree closer “Mothers Of The Disappeared.”

On Twitter, U2 wrote:

A privilege to join Antytila at Electric Brixton last night to perform “Mothers Of The Disappeared”.

These musicians – Taras, Dmytros, Sherhi, Dmytros, Mykhailo… The people of Ukraine, don’t want to be at war

They want peace, but not without freedom.