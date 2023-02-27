Watch U2’s Bono & The Edge Join Ukrainian Band Antytila For “Mothers Of The Disappeared” In London

News February 27, 2023 12:31 PM By Chris DeVille

Watch U2’s Bono & The Edge Join Ukrainian Band Antytila For “Mothers Of The Disappeared” In London

News February 27, 2023 12:31 PM By Chris DeVille

Last May, a few months into Ukraine’s war with an invading Russia, U2’s Bono and the Edge played a surprise concert in a Ukrainian bomb shelter. At that performance, they collaborated with Taras Topolya, a Ukrainian soldier who also fronts the band Antytila. Last night in London, the two U2 members showed up at Antytila’s concert at Electric Brixton to assist with a cover of The Joshua Tree closer “Mothers Of The Disappeared.”

On Twitter, U2 wrote:

A privilege to join Antytila at Electric Brixton last night to perform “Mothers Of The Disappeared”.

These musicians – Taras, Dmytros, Sherhi, Dmytros, Mykhailo… The people of Ukraine, don’t want to be at war

They want peace, but not without freedom.

Watch the performance below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gorillaz Movie Canceled Amid Netflix Animation Purge, Says Damon Albarn

7 days ago 0

The Rolling Stones Reportedly Prepping New Album Featuring Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr

6 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Algiers Shook

7 days ago 0

The “Confusingly Named” Of Montreal Were In A Jeopardy! Question

6 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Akon’s “I Wanna Love You” (Feat. Snoop Dogg)

6 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest