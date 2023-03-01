Jana Horn – “The Dream”

New Music March 1, 2023 9:25 AM By James Rettig

New Music March 1, 2023 9:25 AM By James Rettig

Last month, Jana Horn announced her sophomore album, The Window Is The Dream, with the lovely lead single “After All This Time.” Today, Horn has shared another new track, the shuffling, wriggling “The Dream.” Here’s Horn on the song:

“The Dream” is a song I wrote in the stir of waking, about midway through the process of writing this album, and it felt that way, that this song was central, maybe a sample of the whole— ‘a tiny piece of mirror (is always the whole mirror),’ Clarice Lispector says— its recurring lines which depict the image of a bird hitting a window, though not out of oblivion, but because the bird knows something we don’t.

Listen below.

The Window Is The Dream is out 4/7 via No Quarter.

James Rettig Staff

