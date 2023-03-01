At the end of April, Braids are releasing a new album, Euphoric Recall, their follow-up to 2020’s Shadow Offering. We’ve heard two songs from it so far, “Retriever” and “Evolution,” and today the Canadian trio is back with another one, the lovely and gliding “Apple.” The song sounds soft and effortless, and it seems like the band agrees: “We didn’t have to work hard on this one,” they said in a statement. “We could just jump in and enjoy the ride of it.” Check it out below.

Euphoric Recall is out 4/28 via Secret City Records.