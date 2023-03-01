Weezer are having a really high-profile week: first, they announce the “Indie Rock Roadtrip” (aka a summer tour featuring a rotating lineup that includes Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, and Spoon and White Reaper), then Rivers Cuomo duets a TikToker and invites him to riff “Buddy Holly” live onstage this summer. Last night, Weezer guested on America’s Got Talent, where, with some help from the Detroit Youth Choir, they played SZNZ: Autumn song “What Happens After You?” and Make Believe classic “Beverly Hills.” The performance even got a big smile from Simon Cowell, who called the set “absolutely brilliant” and “magic.”

Watch Weezer perform on America’s Got Talent below.