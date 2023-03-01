Watch Weezer And The Detroit Youth Choir Blow Away Simon Cowell On America’s Got Talent

News February 28, 2023 8:01 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Watch Weezer And The Detroit Youth Choir Blow Away Simon Cowell On America’s Got Talent

News February 28, 2023 8:01 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Weezer are having a really high-profile week: first, they announce the “Indie Rock Roadtrip” (aka a summer tour featuring a rotating lineup that includes Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, and Spoon and White Reaper), then Rivers Cuomo duets a TikToker and invites him to riff “Buddy Holly” live onstage this summer. Last night, Weezer guested on America’s Got Talent, where, with some help from the Detroit Youth Choir, they played SZNZ: Autumn song “What Happens After You?” and Make Believe classic “Beverly Hills.” The performance even got a big smile from Simon Cowell, who called the set “absolutely brilliant” and “magic.”

Watch Weezer perform on America’s Got Talent below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Akon’s “I Wanna Love You” (Feat. Snoop Dogg)

7 days ago 0

The 10 Best Flaming Lips Songs (That Even Flaming Lips Fans Might Not Know)

6 days ago 0

Daft Punk Announce Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition With Demos And Outtakes

6 days ago 0

Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing The Bejesus Out Of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You”

6 days ago 0

Matt And Kim Discuss New Band PG14 And The Difficulty Of Self-Promotion

6 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest