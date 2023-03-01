Later this month, Liturgy are releasing a new double album, 93696, which they announced back in October with its sprawling title track, while at the same time putting out the As The Blood Of God Bursts The Veins Of Time EP that reimagined and refracted that track. At the top of this year, we got the single “Angel Of Sovereignty,” which made heavy use of a hymnal children’s choir, and today they’re back with another new song, “Before I Knew The Truth,” a pulverizing blast of screams and noise. Check it out below.

93696 is out 3/24 via Thrill Jockey.