Liturgy – “Before I Knew The Truth”

New Music March 1, 2023 10:34 AM By James Rettig

Liturgy – “Before I Knew The Truth”

New Music March 1, 2023 10:34 AM By James Rettig

Later this month, Liturgy are releasing a new double album, 93696, which they announced back in October with its sprawling title track, while at the same time putting out the As The Blood Of God Bursts The Veins Of Time EP that reimagined and refracted that track. At the top of this year, we got the single “Angel Of Sovereignty,” which made heavy use of a hymnal children’s choir, and today they’re back with another new song, “Before I Knew The Truth,” a pulverizing blast of screams and noise. Check it out below.

93696 is out 3/24 via Thrill Jockey.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gorillaz Movie Canceled Amid Netflix Animation Purge, Says Damon Albarn

1 week ago 0

The Rolling Stones Reportedly Prepping New Album Featuring Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr

1 week ago 0

King Gizzard Cancel Bluesfest Appearance In Protest Against Sticky Fingers Booking

1 week ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” (Feat. T.I.)

1 week ago 0

Roots Picnic 2023 Has Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, & Lil Uzi Vert

1 week ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest