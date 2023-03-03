Fred again.., The Streets & Dermot Kennedy – “Mike (desert island duvet)”

New Music March 2, 2023 8:34 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Since releasing Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) last fall, breakout British producer Fred again.. has been plenty busy. In January, he joined Skrillex and Flowdan for “Rumble” and the xx’s Romy Madley-Croft on “Strong.” Today, he’s released a new team-up with the Streets and Dermot Kennedy called “Mike (desert island duvet).” It’s a ’90s rave jam that Fred calls “one of my favorite things I’ve ever been a part of. Mainly because it’s just like listening to one of my favorite ever musicians. Well it’s not like that, it is that.”

