Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

It’s Bandcamp Friday and my recommendation is Games Of Power, the debut LP from Edmonton post-punk duo Home Front. RIYL The Sound, Echo & The Bunnymen, Joy Division. Tell us what you’re listening to in the comments, if it’s good.

<a href="https://arewenothomefront.bandcamp.com/album/games-of-power">GAMES OF POWER by HOME FRONT</a>

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE