Watch The Beths Play Three Expert In A Dying Field Songs On CBS Mornings

News March 4, 2023 12:59 PM By Rachel Brodsky

New Zealand indie-rockers the Beths are still promoting their excellent Album Of The Week, last fall’s Expert In A Dying Field, which also ranked #7 on our Best Albums Of 2022 list. This morning, the band stopped by CBS Mornings to play a few “Saturday Sessions,” which featured three album tracks: “Expert In A Dying Field,” “Your Side,” and “When You Know You Know.”

The Beths are touring the US, UK, and Europe for most of 2023 — check those dates out here. Watch them perform on CBS Mornings below.

