The Tallest Man On Earth – “Henry St.”

Stephan Vanfleteren

New Music March 6, 2023 10:53 AM By Chris DeVille

The Tallest Man On Earth – “Henry St.”

Stephan Vanfleteren

New Music March 6, 2023 10:53 AM By Chris DeVille

The Tallest Man On Earth, aka Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson, announced his new album Henry St. last month with the release of lead single “Every Little Heart.” Today he’s sharing the title track. It’s a lovely little piano ballad in the Daniel Johnston vein with a video by Jeroen Dankers that starts in a neon-streaked karaoke room and eventually spills out onto the streets of Amsterdam.

“Will I meet myself today?” Mattson sings. He says the song is about “how to be a person in this world,” adding, “As individuals, we’re told that we should strive for success. But when we have it, it doesn’t solve anything. The song is about stepping away and thinking: why am I actually doing this?” Watch below.

Henry St. is out 4/14 on ANTI-.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nicki Minaj Goes After Megan Thee Stallion On Her New Single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”

4 days ago 0

Bonnaroo Shares Statement In Response To Tennessee’s New Drag Ban

3 days ago 0

Glastonbury Co-Organizer Addresses Absence Of Female Headliners, Lana Del Rey Calls Out Absence Of Her Name In Promotions

2 days ago 0

The Magnolia Electric Co. Turns 20

4 days ago 0

Watch King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard Debut New Song “Gila Monster”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest