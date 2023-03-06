The Tallest Man On Earth, aka Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson, announced his new album Henry St. last month with the release of lead single “Every Little Heart.” Today he’s sharing the title track. It’s a lovely little piano ballad in the Daniel Johnston vein with a video by Jeroen Dankers that starts in a neon-streaked karaoke room and eventually spills out onto the streets of Amsterdam.

“Will I meet myself today?” Mattson sings. He says the song is about “how to be a person in this world,” adding, “As individuals, we’re told that we should strive for success. But when we have it, it doesn’t solve anything. The song is about stepping away and thinking: why am I actually doing this?” Watch below.

Henry St. is out 4/14 on ANTI-.