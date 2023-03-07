Snapped Ankles like to make things weird. The London band keeps the identities of its members anonymous, and they play live in elaborate costumes. Their art-freak imagery goes nicely with their music, an unhinged, pounding post-punk racket. Snapped Ankles apparently revere Blurt, the long-running post-punk cult heroes. Last year, Snapped Ankles covered Blurt’s “The Fish Needs A Bike.” Next month, they’ll release Blurtations, a whole EP of Blurt covers.

Blurtations is a Record Store Day special, and it’ll include Snapped Ankles version of “The Fish Needs A Bike,” as well as five other Blurt covers. Today, Snapped Ankles have their hammering take on Blurt’s 1992 track “Planet You.” The Blurt original was a strange, ritualistic song, and Snapped Ankles have made it more intense and vaguely industrial. Below, check out Rob Daglish’s sinister cover for the Snapped Ankles cover, as well as the original Blurt song and the Blurtations tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Alouette”

02 “Machina Machina”

03 “Tube Plane”

04 “Some Come”

05 “The Fish Needs A Bike”

06 “Planet You”

The Blurtations EP is out 4/22 on the Leaf Label.