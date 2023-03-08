In a few weeks, Caroline Rose is releasing a new album, The Art Of Forgetting, the Artist To Watch‘s follow-up to 2020’s Superstar. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it so far — “Love / Lover / Friend,” “Miami,” and “The Doldrums” — and that last one made it on our best songs of the week list. Today, Rose is back with another one, the crunchy, satisfying, soaring “Tell Me What You Want,” which comes with a music video co-directed by Rose and Sam Bennett.

“When I listen to this I really feel for myself during that time,” Rose said in a statement, continuing:

My head was like a cesspool of voices trying to tell me what to do. You know, the end of a relationship can be so confusing. There are all these emotions swirling around and really no handbook. You realize when all your attempts to connect with your partner aren’t working, you either have to find a way to stick it out or leave… And both options suck. I guess this song is about being in that pickle of desperation, between trying to protect yourself and feeling the immense guilt and regret of walking away from someone you love.

Watch and listen below.

The Art Of Forgetting is out 3/24 via New West Records. Pre-order it here.