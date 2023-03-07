Hayley Williams, Jason Isbell, Julien Baker, & More Playing Love Rising Benefit For Tennessee LGBTQIA+ Orgs

Love Rising is a benefit concert that will take place later this month at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to raise money for LGBTQIA+ organizations in response to the state’s anti-LGBT legislation, including the recently passed laws restricting drag shows and transgender treatment and surgery for minors.

Artists tapped to perform at the event include Hayley Williams, Jason Isbell, Julien Baker, Allison Russell, Amanda Shires, Brittany Howard, Brothers Osborne, Hozier, Jake Wesley Rogers, Joy Oladokun, Maren Morris, Mya Byrne, Sheryl Crow, the Rainbow Coalition Band, Yola, and more that are yet to be announced.

“SB3/HB9 and SB1/HB1 are clearly targeted attacks on Tennesseans who haven’t done anything wrong,” Isbell said in a statement. “These bills add up to an attempt to eradicate a valuable part of our community and force good people to live in fear. We can’t in good conscience just stand by and let that happen.”

“As a queer, intersectional artist and mother, raising my child in Nashville, it’s important to me to support these wonderful Tennessee LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations, working so hard to build bridges, reduce harm and promote equality for all Tennesseans,” Allison Russel said. “LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance. I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift!”

Proceeds for the concert will go to the Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis and The Tennessee Pride Chamber. Love Rising will take place on March 20 — tickets go on sale tomorrow (March 8) at 10AM CT. Details here.