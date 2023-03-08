Louisville festival Bourbon & Beyond bills itself as “the perfect blend of bourbon, food, and music.” As to the latter element, the fest has revealed its 2023 performance lineup today. Going down Sept. 14-17 at Highland Festival Grounds At Kentucky Exposition Center, the event will be headlined by Bruno Mars, the Killers, Brandi Carlile, and the Black Keys. Lots of other notable names dot the bill, including Wayne Newton(!), Spoon, Duran Duran, Billy Strings, Blondie, the Black Crowes, Babyface, the Avett Brothers, Jon Batiste, Brittany Howard, the Gaslight Anthem, First Aid Kit, Old Crow Medicine Show, Buddy Guy, Joy Oladokun, Hailey Whitters, Brandy Clark, Sunny War, and many more. Check out ticket info here.