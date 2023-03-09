Last year, the Brooklyn electronic composer Rachika Nayar released Heaven Come Crashing, one of the best albums of 2022. Today, she’s announced that her two earlier projects, Our Hands Against The Dusk and fragments, are being put out on vinyl for the first time after only being released on cassette. The new edition of fragments, meant as a peek at the sort of instruments that Nayar was working with when making her full-length debut, comes with seven previously unheard tracks. Check out one of those, “hawthorn,” below.

The Our Hands Against The Dusk vinyl pre-order is here; fragments (expanded) is here.