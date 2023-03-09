Rachika Nayar – “hawthorn”

Yulissa Benitez

New Music March 9, 2023 10:32 AM By James Rettig

Rachika Nayar – “hawthorn”

Yulissa Benitez

New Music March 9, 2023 10:32 AM By James Rettig

Last year, the Brooklyn electronic composer Rachika Nayar released Heaven Come Crashing, one of the best albums of 2022. Today, she’s announced that her two earlier projects, Our Hands Against The Dusk and fragments, are being put out on vinyl for the first time after only being released on cassette. The new edition of fragments, meant as a peek at the sort of instruments that Nayar was working with when making her full-length debut, comes with seven previously unheard tracks. Check out one of those, “hawthorn,” below.

The Our Hands Against The Dusk vinyl pre-order is here; fragments (expanded) is here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 10 Best De La Soul Songs

3 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Fever Ray Radical Romantics

2 days ago 0

Outside Lands 2023 Has Kendrick, Lana, Megan, Janelle, The 1975… And Foo Fighters, Of Course

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Akon’s “Don’t Matter”

2 days ago 0

Jamie Lee Curtis Lobbies For Matinee Concerts: “I Want To Hear Coldplay At 1PM”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest