Depeche Mode – “My Cosmos Is Mine”

New Music March 9, 2023 1:04 PM By Chris DeVille

Depeche Mode – “My Cosmos Is Mine”

New Music March 9, 2023 1:04 PM By Chris DeVille

Depeche Mode began the rollout for Memento Mori — their first album in six years and the first since keyboardist Andrew Fletcher’s death — with the excellent lead single “Ghosts Again.” The second advance track from the album forgoes that song’s relatively poppy and propulsive vibes and drifts deeper into pervasive gloom. “My Cosmos Is Mine” is a darkly creeping electronic track that takes a bit from industrial, trip-hop, and in general the kinds of ’90s electronica that took inspiration from Depeche Mode. The circle is complete? Listen below.

Memento Mori is out 3/24 on Venusnote/Columbia.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 10 Best De La Soul Songs

3 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Fever Ray Radical Romantics

2 days ago 0

Outside Lands 2023 Has Kendrick, Lana, Megan, Janelle, The 1975… And Foo Fighters, Of Course

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Akon’s “Don’t Matter”

2 days ago 0

Jamie Lee Curtis Lobbies For Matinee Concerts: “I Want To Hear Coldplay At 1PM”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest