Depeche Mode began the rollout for Memento Mori — their first album in six years and the first since keyboardist Andrew Fletcher’s death — with the excellent lead single “Ghosts Again.” The second advance track from the album forgoes that song’s relatively poppy and propulsive vibes and drifts deeper into pervasive gloom. “My Cosmos Is Mine” is a darkly creeping electronic track that takes a bit from industrial, trip-hop, and in general the kinds of ’90s electronica that took inspiration from Depeche Mode. The circle is complete? Listen below.

Memento Mori is out 3/24 on Venusnote/Columbia.