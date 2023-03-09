Watch The 1975’s SNL Promos With Host Jenna Ortega

News March 9, 2023 6:49 PM By Rachel Brodsky

This weekend, the 1975 will return to Saturday Night Live as musical guest alongside host and Wednesday/Scream VI star Jenna Ortega. Promoting last year’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language, the band first played SNL in 2016 in support of I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it. In the run-up to Saturday’s show, the 1975 appeared in a promo alongside Ortega and cast member Bowen Yang, who tells Ortega, “I don’t understand any of your generation’s slang” and asks the 1975, “Are you guys getting any of this?”

Watch the 1975’s SNL promo below.

