Lenny Kravitz performed during the In Memoriam segment at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night. He sang his 2004 single “Calling All Angels” while a slideshow of people who passed away in the last year was played. Kravitz was introduced by John Travolta, who gave an emotional speech referencing his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John, who died in August.

Kravitz, in addition to his long music career, spent the first half of the 2010s acting, with roles in Precious, The Butler, and The Hunger Games series. He is also, of course, father to Zoë Kravitz, last seen in The Batman and Kimi in 2022.

Watch below.

John Travolta gets emotional as he introduces the "In Memoriam" segment at the #Oscars: "They've made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to." https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/67NZN8e11d — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

In other Kravitz news, Peggy Gou shared a photo of them in the studio last week: