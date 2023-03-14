Aftershock 2023 To Be Rocked By Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Pantera, Incubus, Queens Of The Stone Age, Turnstile, & Every Other Rock Band

News March 14, 2023 12:23 PM By Chris DeVille

Aftershock is bringing all the rock bands to Sacramento this fall. The festival, set for Oct. 5-8 at Discovery Park, has announced a lineup full of veteran rockers, with a few relative youngsters sprinkled in. Guns N’ Roses, Korn, Tool, and Avenged Sevenfold are the four daily headliners in reverse order. Other top-billed acts include Incubus and Turnstile (an inspired pairing), Godsmack and Limp Bizkit, Pantera and 311, and Queens Of The Stone Age and Rancid. Also on deck: Converge(!), Deafheaven(!), Megadeth, the Cult, AFI, White Reaper, Corey Taylor, L7, Dance Gavin Dance, Daughtry(his career… it’s not over), Skillet, Pennywise, Dethklok, and many more. Get ticket info here.

