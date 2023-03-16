Last night, a whole mob of luminaries gathered at New York’s Carnegie Hall for an all-star tribute to Paul McCartney. McCartney himself was not in attendance, but plenty of his peers and admirers were. The show was part of promoter Michael Dorf’s fundraising “Music Of” series, which has previously saluted the likes of Bob Dylan and Prince.

Performers at last night’s tribute included Patti Smith, Bettye Lavette, Graham Nash, Lyle Lovett, Nancy Wilson, Bruce Hornsby, Shovels & Rope, Lake Street Dive, Jennifer Nettles, Allison Russell, Ingrid Michaelson, and Christopher Cross, as well as McCartney’s old friend Peter Asher and his former Wings bandmate Denny Laine.

Here’s Patti Smith doing the Beatles’ “She’s Leaving Home”:

Here’s Graham Hash taking on another Beatles classic, “For No One”:

Here’s Bettye Lavette singing a soulful version of “Maybe I’m Amazed”:

Here’s Heart’s Nancy Wilson and Wings’ own Denny Laine performing Wings’ “Band On The Run“:

Here’s the Resistance Revival Chorus doing a choral version of “Let It Be“:

Here’s Christopher Cross covering the Beatles’ “Mother Nature’s Son” and then bringing out Nancy Wilson and Denny Laine for Wings’ “Mull Of Kintyre”:

There was also a big rehearsal show on Tuesday night at City Winery, and you can find a lot of videos from that show here.