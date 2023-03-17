Watch Manchester Orchestra’s Stripped-Down Cover Of Cher’s “Believe”

News March 16, 2023 8:13 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Watch Manchester Orchestra’s Stripped-Down Cover Of Cher’s “Believe”

News March 16, 2023 8:13 PM By Rachel Brodsky

A sign of a great song is when it can be built up or stripped down and it sounds right either way. Fresh off of releasing their album/virtual reality film The Valley Of Vision, Manchester Orchestra stopped by SiriusXM to perform a super-spare cover of Cher’s 1998 electropop classic “Believe.” Accompanied by solemn keyboards, lead singer Andy Hull turns Cher’s club-ready comeback single into a brokenhearted ballad. Watch Manchester Orchestra cover “Believe” below.

Related

The Number Ones: Cher’s “Believe”
Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Isabella Lovestory – “Latina”

2 days ago 0

Robert Smith Acknowledges Problems With The Cure’s US Ticketing Strategy

2 days ago 0

Willie Nelson’s Touring Outlaw Music Festival Returns With Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Fogerty, Avett Brothers, More

3 days ago 0

Jack White Responds To Viral Tweet Calling Meg White A “Terrible” Drummer

1 day ago 0

Yo La Tengo Performed In Drag In Nashville To Protest New Tennessee Law

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest