A sign of a great song is when it can be built up or stripped down and it sounds right either way. Fresh off of releasing their album/virtual reality film The Valley Of Vision, Manchester Orchestra stopped by SiriusXM to perform a super-spare cover of Cher’s 1998 electropop classic “Believe.” Accompanied by solemn keyboards, lead singer Andy Hull turns Cher’s club-ready comeback single into a brokenhearted ballad. Watch Manchester Orchestra cover “Believe” below.