Pitchfork Music Festival 2023 Lineup Headlined By The Smile, Big Thief, & Bon Iver

News March 20, 2023 11:02 AM By James Rettig

Pitchfork has announced the lineup for the 2023 edition of its Chicago music festival. The Smile, Big Thief, and Bon Iver are the headliners this year; Alvvays, Perfume Genius, Weyes Blood, King Krule, Kelela, and Koffee also got the big-font treatment on the poster.

On Friday, performers include Leikeli47, Nation Of Language, Roc Marciano & the Alchemist, Youth Lagoon, Ric Wilson, Grace Ives, Jlin, Axel Boman, Mavi, Sen Morimoto, and Contour. Saturday has Snail Mail, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom, Julia Jacklin, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Vagabon, MJ Lenderman, Yaya Bey, Black Belt Eagle Scout, 700 Bliss, Palm, and Deeper. And Sunday will host JPEGMAFIA, Hurray For the Riff Raff, Mdou Moctar, Illuminati Hotties, Jockstrap, Soul Glo, Florist, Lucrecia Dalt, Rachika Nayar, and Ariel Zetina.

It’ll all go down at Union Park in Chicago from July 21 to 23. Tickets are on sale now, details here.

