Back in January, the Toronto band PACKS announced a new album, Crispy Crunchy Nothing, and shared its lead single “4th Of July.” Since then, they’ve put out another song from it, “Brown Eyes,” and today they’re back with one more before the album is out in full next week. “EC” is a pinched tribute to someone who passed away.

“The unexpected death of a coworker I had never met struck me like a brick wall,” bandleader Madeline Link said. “I had been in charge of packing up all of his electronic hardware and shipping it to him just months before. As I found myself preparing shipping labels for his mother to place on the boxes to send back, a lasting sadness set in…”

Listen below.

Crispy Crunchy Nothing is out 3/31 via Fire Talk. Pre-order it here.