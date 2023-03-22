In May, Brooklyn’s Foyer Red will release their debut LP via Carpark Records. Yarn The Hours Away features already released singles like “Etc” and “Plumbers Unite!” Today, the art-rockers are sharing another album track called “Gorgeous,” and it lives up to its name.

“We wrote this song organically in the studio together one day,” says singer Elana Riordan. “It was one of those songwriting experiences that blows your mind over and over and makes you feel incredibly lucky to have such well-matched collaborators. I recorded a voice memo of us playing (later renamed it “wow gorgeous jam”) and listened to this low quality voice memo on repeat for days, literally bubbling up in bliss. I wrote the lyrics about my partner and bandmate Marco, for whom I keep a list of ‘Marco-isms’, his ever endearing botched colloquialisms that I hope he will never correct.”

Listen to “Gorgeous” below.

Yarn The Hours Away is out 5/19 via Carpark Records.