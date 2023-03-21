Last month, Windhand leader Dorthia Cottrell announced a new solo album, Death Folk Country, her second solo album following an eponymous 2015 debut. She shared “Family Annihilator” from it at the time, and today she’s back with another new single, “Harvester,” which is scraping and simmering. Here’s what Cottrell had to say about it:

Where I’m from, and probably most rural places in the U.S., there is a strong Christian religious presence, whether you identify as being religious or not, and it was always my feeling that that has a lot to do with being surrounded and immersed in nature and every part of your life being at the mercy of it – even when it is merciless and brutal. When you’re surrounded by something so vast and beautiful, the presence of ‘god’ and whatever that might mean to anyone, is blatant and undeniable. To me, ‘god’ is nature and God is Mother Earth, so also to me, when I’m back home or anywhere like that I feel deeply the presence of my own idea of spirituality, the wonders of it and the feeling of being something small in the face of something totally out of your control.



That’s what ‘Harvester’ is about. Bad or good, in the patterns of nature you can see the patterns of all life, maybe even the patterns of the universe too, and that symmetry to me is god, and I’m grateful for it.

Death Folk Country is out 4/21 via Relapse Records.