Australian Senator Defends Wearing Tame Impala Shirt In Parliament

David Pocock, a former international rugby player elected to the Australian senate last year, drew the ire of a TV news anchor Tuesday for wearing a Tame Impala shirt to work. As The Daily Mail points out, Tuesday morning Pocock addressed reporters in the halls of parliament in Canberra while dressed in the T-shirt. After airing footage of the impromptu press conference, Caleb Bond of Sky News decried Pocock’s sartorial choices. “He couldn’t even put on a collared shirt,” Bond said during a rant that also touched on Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. “Go to a shop and go and buy a bloody shirt, tie and a suit. You’re a politician!”

Pocock responded to the criticism today in a tweet. “I’d come straight from an early morning game of tennis to celebrate 100 years of Tennis ACT and agreed to do a door stop (not a prearranged interview) in the hallway on the way out of the Press Gallery after a morning radio interview,” Pocock wrote. “Great to see the big issues being reported,” he added with a laughing emoji.

Seems like one of those situations where the less you know, the better.