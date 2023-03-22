Last year, the Maryland rapper/producer redveil released his lovely, contemplative album learn 2 swim on his 18th birthday. He followed that album by recruiting Denzel Curry for a “pg baby” remix and by releasing the one-off single “2daside.” This week, redveil will be the only guest on JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown’s new album Scaring The Hoes. Next month, he’s heading out on his first headlining tour. Today, with the tour looming, redveil has dropped another new single called “giftbag.”

Like most redveil tracks, “giftbag” is self-produced. But unlike a lot of redveil’s older material, the new song isn’t mellow or introverted. Instead, it’s an uptempo track with an aggressive singsong hook, and it seems built specifically to make people go off at live shows. In director Tyler Shuler’s video, mysterious hooded figures haunt redveil, and redveil responds in extreme fashion. Below, check out the video and redveil’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

4/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry *

4/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise *

4/15 – Toronto, ON @ Axis *

4/18 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

4/19 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

4/20 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

4/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall *

4/25 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Other Side *

4/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

4/28 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

4/29 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne *

4/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club *

5/02 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish *

5/04 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

5/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey *

5/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

5/10 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas, Cambridge Room *

5/11 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live *

5/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

5/17 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

5/19 – Washington DC @ Union Stage *

5/20 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

5/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

10/13 – Wellington, New Zealand @ Meow

10/14 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Studio

10/15 – Brisbane, Australia @ Princess Theatre

10/17 – Melbourne, Australia @ Corner

10/22 – Perth, Australia @ Rechabite

* with femdot. & D’mari Harris