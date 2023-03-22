Next week, Katie Gately is releasing her new album Fawn / Brute. She started off the rollout by sharing its pair of title tracks, one of which made our best songs of the week list; “Cleave” followed a little while later. Today, she’s back with one more advance track from the album, “Howl,” which she calls her “own musical rewrite of the Little Red Riding Hood fairy tale.”

“Instead of being hunted and tricked by the wolf, a young girl navigates through the forest with playful tact,” Gately continued. “She is directed entirely by her own curiosity and ignores the unsolicited advice of her fellow creatures. At the end of her adventure she’s met with an unhinged applause that I hope the listener will take personally. “Howl” is the antithesis of looking over your shoulder and asking for permission. It’s a reminder to get outside, make a mess and play.”

Listen below.

Fawn / Brute is out 3/31 via Houndstooth.