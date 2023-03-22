Pickathon Reveals 2023 Lineup

Pickathon will return to Pendarvis Farm outside Portland this Aug. 3-6, and as usual its lineup is one of the most fascinating and diverse of this year’s festival season. As revealed at Consequence today, performers include Watchhouse (fka Mandolin Orange), both Wednesday and MJ Lenderman, Lee Fields, Dehd, Gel, Madison Cunningham, Vieux Farka Touré, W.I.T.C.H., Courtney Marie Andrews, Joe Rainey, and many more. Get ticket info here and check out the full lineup below.

LINEUP:

Watchhouse

Lee Fields

Dehd

Madison Cunningham

Vieux Farka Touré

Florist

W.I.T.C.H.

Wednesday

MonoNeon

Ocie Elliott

Butcher Brown

Yot Club

Courtney Marie Andrews

Imarhan

Say She She

MJ Lenderman

Madison McFerrin

The Po' Ramblin' Boys

They Hate Change

Pachyman

Wine Lips

Nikki Nair

GA-20

Nick Shoulders

Wayne Graham

Mike Dillon's Punkadelic!

Rich Ruth

The Altons

Thee Sinseers

Novalima

Logan Ledger

Meridian Brothers

TOBi

Emily Nenni

Mikaela Davis

Joe Rainey

Riddy Arman

The Mountain Grass Unit

The Kernal

Larry & Joe

Hooveriii

Gel

Jackie Venson

Nat Myers

Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves

Sgt. Papers

Orchestra Gold

WHIMZ

Sprig of That

The Shivas

MØTRIK