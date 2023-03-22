Pickathon Reveals 2023 Lineup
Pickathon will return to Pendarvis Farm outside Portland this Aug. 3-6, and as usual its lineup is one of the most fascinating and diverse of this year’s festival season. As revealed at Consequence today, performers include Watchhouse (fka Mandolin Orange), both Wednesday and MJ Lenderman, Lee Fields, Dehd, Gel, Madison Cunningham, Vieux Farka Touré, W.I.T.C.H., Courtney Marie Andrews, Joe Rainey, and many more. Get ticket info here and check out the full lineup below.
LINEUP:
Watchhouse
Lee Fields
Dehd
Madison Cunningham
Vieux Farka Touré
Florist
W.I.T.C.H.
Wednesday
MonoNeon
Ocie Elliott
Butcher Brown
Yot Club
Courtney Marie Andrews
Imarhan
Say She She
MJ Lenderman
Madison McFerrin
The Po' Ramblin' Boys
They Hate Change
Pachyman
Wine Lips
Nikki Nair
GA-20
Nick Shoulders
Wayne Graham
Mike Dillon's Punkadelic!
Rich Ruth
The Altons
Thee Sinseers
Novalima
Logan Ledger
Meridian Brothers
TOBi
Emily Nenni
Mikaela Davis
Joe Rainey
Riddy Arman
The Mountain Grass Unit
The Kernal
Larry & Joe
Hooveriii
Gel
Jackie Venson
Nat Myers
Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves
Sgt. Papers
Orchestra Gold
WHIMZ
Sprig of That
The Shivas
MØTRIK