Watch Nickel Creek Perform “Where The Long Line Leads” On Kimmel

March 23, 2023

By James Rettig

Later this week, the Americana trio Nickel Creek — Chris Thile, Sara Watkins, and Sean Watkins — will release their first album in nine years, Celebrants. They’ve been rolling it out since the beginning of the year, starting with lead single “Strangers,” followed by “Holding Pattern,” and a couple weeks ago they shared “Where The Long Line Leads.” Last night, they performed that last one on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a whole lot of folksy energy. Check it out below.

Celebrants is out 3/24 on Thirty Tigers.

