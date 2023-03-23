Watch Nickel Creek Perform “Where The Long Line Leads” On Kimmel

Later this week, the Americana trio Nickel Creek — Chris Thile, Sara Watkins, and Sean Watkins — will release their first album in nine years, Celebrants. They’ve been rolling it out since the beginning of the year, starting with lead single “Strangers,” followed by “Holding Pattern,” and a couple weeks ago they shared “Where The Long Line Leads.” Last night, they performed that last one on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a whole lot of folksy energy. Check it out below.

Celebrants is out 3/24 on Thirty Tigers.