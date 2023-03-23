In June, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will release their fourth studio album, Council Skies. Produced by Gallagher and Paul “Strangeboy” Stacey, it features Johnny Marr on three tracks, including November single “Pretty Boy.” In January, Gallagher shared “Easy Now,” and today we’re getting “Dead To The World.”

“‘Dead To The World’ is by some distance my favorite tune on the album,” Gallagher says. “It has this film noir vibe. It’s not like anything else I’ve ever done before. It’s very melancholic, but I like that. I’m a Gemini – I’m as up as I am down, and the trick is to meet somewhere in the middle and turn that into music.”

The song also features string arrangements by longtime band collaborator Rosie Danvers. “Rosie gets what I do,” Gallagher adds. “Spending a weekend recording strings in Abbey Road… that’s one of the great privileges in a musician’s life. It sounds majestic.”

Listen below.

Council Skies is out 6/2 via Sour Mash Records.