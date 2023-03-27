Arlo Parks Performs With Romy & Fontaines D.C.’s Tom Coll At 6 Music Fest, Talks My Bloody Valentine Influence On New LP

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

News March 27, 2023 11:38 AM By James Rettig

In May, Arlo Parks is releasing a new album, My Soft Machine, the follow-up to her 2021 debut Collapsed In Sunbeams. Over the weekend, Parks performed at the BBC 6 Music Festival in Cardiff and brought out some special guests. The xx’s Romy Madley Croft joined her to duet on “Black Dog,” and Fontaines DC drummer Tom Coll came out to play as a guest on the 2019 track “Sophie.”

In a new interview with the BBC, Parks talked about the bigger sounds she envisioned for her forthcoming album. “One of my favourite bands is My Bloody Valentine, and I bring a few more of those moments into My Soft Machine,” Parks said, adding: “[There’s a] sense of absolute chaos, and you feel that your ears are falling off, but then there’s this real delicate quality to the lyrics. They’re really sensual and vulnerable, but alongside this wall of sound.”

She also shouted out Coll’s band and their recent album Skinty Fia as inspirations: “I’m actually a massive fan of Deftones and I listen to a lot of noise music, and music with that kind of energy, and Skinty Fia really influenced my record.”

Watch videos from the fest below.

