Morgan Wallen Kicks Out Australian Fan Who Threw A Drink On Him

With another multi-week #1 album and his first career #1 single so far this year, Morgan Wallen seems to have fully recovered from his 2021 racial slur scandal, though in many senses he never really took a hit. He was, however, hit by a splash of beer onstage in Melbourne over the weekend, the latest instance of the trend of pelting performers with projectiles. During his show at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Wallen was showered with beer when someone in the audience threw their beverage at the stage. He did not pause his song, but after it was over, he ordered for the perpetrator to be thrown out. Watch footage below.