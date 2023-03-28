The Haxan Cloak Shares Beau Is Afraid Score Track “Sail Away”

News March 28, 2023 12:40 PM By James Rettig

It didn’t take long for the Haxan Cloak, aka producer Bobby Krlic, to transition to doing scores full-time. He hasn’t released an album under his project’s name in a decade, but he has carved out quite the career in the film and TV world. He’s been involved in a number of projects over the last few years, but most notably he composed the score for Ari Aster’s mindfuck Midsommar, and he’s teamed back up with the director for his upcoming movie Beau Is Afraid, which stars Joaquin Phoenix and hits theaters next month. Today, Krlic is sharing a track from his Beau Is Afraid score called “Sail Away.” Check it out, alongside a trailer for the film, below.

Beau Is Afraid hits theaters on 4/21.

