Run The Jewels Announce 10-Year Anniversary Shows

Jonathan Mannion

News March 28, 2023 1:14 PM By Chris DeVille

Run The Jewels’ self-titled debut album turns 10 years old this summer, and the rap duo is marking the occasion with a series of four-night runs in four cities this fall. Killer Mike and El-P’s sequence of long weekends will begin at Terminal 5 in New York in mid-September, followed by another at the Salt Shed in Chicago at the end of the month. October will bring stints at the Eastern in Atlanta and Hollywood Palladium in LA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 31 at 10AM local time, but you can sign up here for a fan pre-sale beginning Wednesday. Check out the itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:
09/13 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
09/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
09/15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
09/16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
09/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
09/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
09/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
09/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

