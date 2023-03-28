Life Is Beautiful Announces 2023 Lineup

The Las Vegas music festival Life Is Beautiful will celebrate its 10th anniversary this fall. Running Sept. 22-24 in Downtown Las Vegas, the fest will be headlined by 2023 festival scene mainstays Kendrick Lamar and Odesza plus hometown heroes the Killers. Also on the bill: The 1975, Flume, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Khalid, Rina Sawayama, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Nelly, Jockstrap, Roosevelt, Babytron, Cigarettes After Sex, Bebe Rexha, Miya Folick, Snakehips, Amber Mark, and many more. Get ticket info here and behold the full lineup below.

LINEUP:

The Killers

Kendrick Lamar

Odesza

The 1975

KHALID

FLUME

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Anna Lunoe

Nelly

Beach Weather

Omar Apollo

Slayyyter

Kim Petras

Wilderado

John Summit

William Black

FERG

Jockstrap

Madeon

Biig Piig

Dayglow

Roosevelt

Cigarettes After Sex

TALK

BLXST

Barry Can’t Swim

Bebe Rexha

Mindchatter

Purple Disco Machine

Vandelux

Rina Sawayama

Miya Folick

Ben Böhmer

Honeyluv

Yung Gravy

Coco & Breezy

The Wombats

Ewan McVicar

The Rose

almost monday

Inhaler

salute

Claptone

Charlotte Sands

Goth Babe

Two Another

Amber Mark

TELYKast

Renée Rapp

Joy Anonymous

Cloonee

Winston Surfshirt

Cory Wong

Ayybo

Baby Tate

Highway

Snakehips

Lewis Thompson

RAYE

SNACKTIME

BLOND:ISH

Night Tales

Jessie Murph

DANCE SYSTEM

Franc Moody

Prentiss

Babytron

Rockie Brown

J. Worra

LEMA

CHIKA

The Emo Night Tour

JAWNY