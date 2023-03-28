Life Is Beautiful Announces 2023 Lineup
The Las Vegas music festival Life Is Beautiful will celebrate its 10th anniversary this fall. Running Sept. 22-24 in Downtown Las Vegas, the fest will be headlined by 2023 festival scene mainstays Kendrick Lamar and Odesza plus hometown heroes the Killers. Also on the bill: The 1975, Flume, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Khalid, Rina Sawayama, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Nelly, Jockstrap, Roosevelt, Babytron, Cigarettes After Sex, Bebe Rexha, Miya Folick, Snakehips, Amber Mark, and many more. Get ticket info here and behold the full lineup below.
LINEUP:
The Killers
Kendrick Lamar
Odesza
The 1975
KHALID
FLUME
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Anna Lunoe
Nelly
Beach Weather
Omar Apollo
Slayyyter
Kim Petras
Wilderado
John Summit
William Black
FERG
Jockstrap
Madeon
Biig Piig
Dayglow
Roosevelt
Cigarettes After Sex
TALK
BLXST
Barry Can’t Swim
Bebe Rexha
Mindchatter
Purple Disco Machine
Vandelux
Rina Sawayama
Miya Folick
Ben Böhmer
Honeyluv
Yung Gravy
Coco & Breezy
The Wombats
Ewan McVicar
The Rose
almost monday
Inhaler
salute
Claptone
Charlotte Sands
Goth Babe
Two Another
Amber Mark
TELYKast
Renée Rapp
Joy Anonymous
Cloonee
Winston Surfshirt
Cory Wong
Ayybo
Baby Tate
Highway
Snakehips
Lewis Thompson
RAYE
SNACKTIME
BLOND:ISH
Night Tales
Jessie Murph
DANCE SYSTEM
Franc Moody
Prentiss
Babytron
Rockie Brown
J. Worra
LEMA
CHIKA
The Emo Night Tour
JAWNY