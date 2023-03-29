Two days ago, Tyler, The Creator dropped his new single “Dogtooth,” and he announced plans to release a deluxe edition of his great 2021 album Call Me If You Get Lost. The new record Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale is coming out on Friday. Tyler said on Twitter that he loves some of the songs that didn’t make it onto the LP, “so I’ve decided to put a few of them out.” Tyler hasn’t shared a tracklist or anything, but now he’s shared a second single.

The new Tyler track “Sorry Not Sorry” is Tyler in personal and confessional mode, but it’s also got him trolling just as hard as he likes to do. Tyler opens the track by apologizing to people in his life — his mother, his old friends, his ancestors — about being too remote and self-involved. But as the song builds, Tyler makes it clear that he’s doing what he needs to do and that he doesn’t need anyone’s criticism.

“Sorry Not Sorry” has a video that Tyler directed himself, and it’s as dense and visually rich as you’d expect. In the clip, a whole mob of Tylers appears before a tearful crowd, all of them posing in a kind of stage play or museum diorama. By the time the video ends, Tyler appears to beat one of his alternate selves to death. Check it out below.

Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale is out 3/31; pre-order it here.