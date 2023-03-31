Stream Leggy’s New Album Dramatica

New Music March 31, 2023 8:52 AM By Chris DeVille

Cincinnati’s Leggy returned in September with “Lipstick On The Mic,” their first new song in three years. Today, that song has popped back up on a new Leggy album, their first in four. Dramatica comprises seven tracks of self-described “lush femme diy pop,” which encompasses a lot of different stylistic threads. On first pass, centerpiece “Drama” is a standout, sauntering between floaty pop sections with an almost boom-bap backbeat and nasty glam-punk guitar segments. The whole thing is worth a listen, so do that below.

