After two albums under his own name, Trevor Powers has revived Youth Lagoon for a new album, Heaven Is A Junkyard, which will be released in June. He shared “Idaho Alien” from it back in February when he announced the album, and today Powers is back with a second single and news of Youth Lagoon’s first North American tour in eight years since he first packed up the project.

The new single is called “Prizefighter,” and Powers had this to say about it:

4 years ago, I started writing a song about brothers. I grew up with 3 of them, so our house was doomsday but with more sugar cereal. Our love was strong and so was our barbarity. It was real joy — the kind you didn’t have to look for cuz it smacked you in the face or pushed you off the bed into a file cabinet. Beyond that, we were homeschooled. 4 weirdos home all day who adored each other and hated each other and played baseball everyday in the backyard and threw rocks at each other’s heads and laughed ’till we threw up. Our bond is forever. That song I started those years ago meant too much to me to finish. I was scared of it. Scared of not making it great… so I tabled it. A couple weeks before leaving to make the record, I went through some old voice memos while watching a VHS of Drugstore Cowboy. I listened to that 30-second sketch called ‘Prizefighter.’ It was like an angel fell from the sky to tell me how to finish it. ‘Don’t make it great,’ she said. ‘Make it true.’ I finished the song in 2 days.

Watch a video for the track and check out those tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

07/14 Spokane, WA @ Lucky You

07/15 Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

07/17 Sioux Falls, SD @ Club David

07/18 Iowa City, IA @ Gabeʼs

07/20 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

07/21 Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/22 Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger

07/23 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

07/25 Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

07/26 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

07/28 Fort Collin, CO @ The Aggie

07/29 Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

07/31 Jackson Hole, WY @ Center for the Arts

09/07 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall *

09/08 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

09/09 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

09/11 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

09/12 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

09/15 Detroit, MI @ El Club *

09/16 Toronto,ON @ Horseshoe Tavern *

09/18 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount *

09/19 Boston, MA @ Sinclair *

09/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

09/22 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church *

09/23 Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

09/25 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

09/26 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 *

09/28 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) *

09/29 Austin, TX @ Antoneʼs *

09/30 Dallas, TX @ Trees *

10/02 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf*

10/03 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

10/04 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

10/06 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

10/07 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

10/09 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

10/10 Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

10/11 Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt *

10/12 Bellingham, WA @ Bellingham Exit *

* w/ URIKAʼS BEDROOM

Heaven Is A Junkyard is out 6/9 via Fat Possum.