Later this week, Jana Horn is releasing a new album, The Window Is The Dream, the Texas musician’s follow-up to her 2020 debut album Optimism. She’s shared “After All This Time” and “The Dream” from it already, and today she’s sharing one last advance single, “Days Go By.”

“‘Days Go By’ is the first song I wrote for this album, kind of,” horn said of the track. “I began thrumming its two notes, repeating its refrain, ‘days go by / they don’t have time,’ the summer in Austin before I moved to Virginia. This song feels a bit like a bridge between two lives. It spans time, place. I’m glad it was slow to come (‘distance is a gift / not chosen’). And now that I’ve written ‘spans time,’ all I’m thinking of is Buffalo 66…”

Listen below.

The Window Is The Dream is out 4/7 via No Quarter.