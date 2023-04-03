Usher Pranked His Dreamville Audience For April Fools’ Day

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

News April 3, 2023 10:01 AM By James Rettig

Usher headlined J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh on Saturday night, aka April 1, and he played an April Fools’ Day prank on his audience during his set. Taking the mic, he teased: “I said I would have a special surprise for you tonight, ladies and gentlemen. You guys wanna know what that surprise is?” And after a pause: “Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, put your hands together for the one, the only, Beyoncé!” Usher waited and pretended to check in with someone at the side of the stage, then came back to the microphone and said: “April Fools.” See below:

Drake and J. Cole headlined the festival on Sunday night, and Drake brought out a bunch of special guests: Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, GloRilla. And J. Cole did “VIllematic” for the first time in 12 years, and he did his verse from Benny The Butcher’s “Johnny P’s Caddy” for the first time. Here’s some video of that:

