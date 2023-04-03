Naomi Yang, of Galaxie 500 and Damon And Naomi fame, has directed her first feature-length documentary. Never Be A Punching Bag For Nobody is centered around a Boston boxing gym located near Logan Airport and follows three different stories, one of those being about Yang herself.

The movie’s official website describes it as “an affecting portrait of an East Boston boxing gym and the forgotten history of its surrounding neighborhood, alongside an exploration of Yang’s own fraught family history.” The movie will premiere at the Independent Film Festival Boston, which takes place from April 26 through May 3.

Yang also composed the score for the documentary, and that will be released as its own album on April 21. Watch a trailer for the film below.

SCORE TRACKLIST:

01 “How I Started Boxing”

02 “East Boston Is Not An Airport”

03 “Boxing And The City”

04 “Wood Island Park & Neptune Road”

05 “Never Be A Punching Bag For Nobody”

06 “Maverick Street Mothers”

07 “The Struggle Continues”

The Never Be A Punching Bag For Nobody (Original Soundtrack) is out 4/21.