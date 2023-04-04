Last month, Califone announced a new album, villagers, with “the habsburg jaw.” Today, Tim Rutili-led project is back with the album’s second single and title track, a twangy acoustic number that stands in stark contrast to the album’s frenetic lead single. They’re also announcing a brief run of tour dates that’ll take place in June — check those out alongside the new song below.

TOUR DATES:

06/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

06/17 Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

06/18 Allston, MA @ The Cantab Lounge

06/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

06/20 Washington, DC @ Quarry House

06/21 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

villagers is out 5/19 via Jealous Butcher Records.