New Music April 4, 2023 10:29 AM By James Rettig

In June, the Pittsburgh Band To Watch Feeble Little Horse will release a new album, Girl With Fish, their first for Saddle Creek. They introduced it with “Tin Man” in February, and today they’re back with the album’s second single, “Steamroller,” a curdled, visceral track that vocalist Lydia Slocum says is “a shame song overall” and her “most embarassing song to sing.”

“When I played Lydia the first voice memo she liked how clicky the guitar sounded so I recorded a track through my iPhone for the intro,” the band’s Sebastian Kinsler added in a press release. “Also, when we were working on vocals, I was like I think you should go ‘yeah’ in the pause after the chorus and she was thinking the same thing, really good sync energy that day.”

Check it out below.

Girl With Fish is out 6/9 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.

